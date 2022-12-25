……Support 0-1 Extreme FC…

….Silver Strikers RSV FC 3-3 LUANAR FC

Extreme at Chipiku League summit

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Extreme FC on Saturday, December 24, 2022 smashed Soldiers from Mvera, Dowa Support Battalion 0-1 away at Champion Stadium to maintain their winning formula in the Chipiku Stores Premier division league final round.

Beston Jimu scored at 21st minute in the first half.

The win has taken Extreme’s tally of points to 6 from two games they have played following their first 2-1 win over Silver Strikers RSV FC.

Joseph Malizani speaking after the game at Champion Stadium in Mponela, Dowa said,his boys have gained momentum following the back to back victories over Silver and Support Battalion FC.

He further said that,they will keep the form in the final round so that they qualify into the elite league after failing to do the same in the 2021 edition as they finished as runners up.

However,after the game there was nasty scene as Extreme FC players were allegedly beaten up by Support Battalion FC players. The reason behind this act is yet to be established.

Another crucial encounter in the Chipiku league was between Silver Strikers Reserve FC and LUANAR FC at Nankhaka Stadium. The match ended 3-3 to the disappointment of Millias Pofera Jegwe coach for the students.

The Students broke the deadlock at 13th minute through their prolific striker Innocent Makawano.

He extended the lead for LUANAR FC at 31st minute before Silver came back at 40th minute through Wisdom Jere and an own goal from Madalitso Banda at 70th minute, Michael Nyirenda restored LUANAR lead at 72nd minute.

When the game was thought to end in favour of LUANAR FC,Center Referee Newton Chirwa awarded a penalty to Silver which Frank Sanudi converted at 85th minute.

At regulation time, it ended 3 a piece, the result however, angered Millias Pofera Jegwe coach for LUANAR who claimed referee Newton Chirwa robbed them a victory as he awarded a dubious penalty to their opponent Silver.

He has since appealed to Central Region Referees Association to assign officials who can officiate games with zeal professionalism at this crucial stage of the league.

McDonald Yobe Silver Strikers RSV FC coach hailed his boys for a great come back against LUANAR,he said after losing their first game over Extreme FC they needed to win on Saturday.

Yobe added the team needs to pull up their socks if they are to do better in the league in this final round.

LUANAR FC are second on the 6 teams log table with 2 points from 2 draws against Support Battalion FC and Silver Strikers RSV FC.

Support Battalion FC are on third position with 1 points following their defeat at home to Extreme FC. Wimbe United FC are on fourth with 1 point after a draw against Mbabvi United FC, on 5th position are Mbabvi United FC with a point from one game.Silver anchor the table with 1 point from 2 games.

LUANAR FC Striker Innocent Makawano is the current league top goal scorer with 32 goals.

Extreme FC host Mbabvi United FC at Mchinji community ground this coming weekend.

The 6 teams are anticipated to play each other home and away.

Therefore, the team which accumulates more points will be crowned champions of MK15.5 million Chipiku Stores Premier division league and qualify to the elite league.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...