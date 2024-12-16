Tropical Cyclone Chido Exits Malawi, Bringing Relief to Affected Areas

By Twink Jones Gadama, Lilongwe

Malawi can breathe a sigh of relief as Tropical Cyclone Chido has finally exited the country, bringing an end to the strong winds and heavy rainfall that have caused widespread destruction and disruption in its wake.

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) announced the news in a statement issued on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 14:00 hours, marking the final update on the storm.

According to the DCCMS, Chido has lost its influence over Malawi, and its current position no longer poses a threat to the country.

The department has assured the public that it will continue to monitor the movement and strength of any developing storms and cyclones in the South West Indian Ocean region and provide updates accordingly.

The exit of Chido comes as a welcome relief to the millions of Malawians who have been affected by the storm.

The cyclone has caused significant damage to homes, infrastructure, and agriculture, leaving many families without access to basic necessities.

“We are relieved that the storm has passed, and we can now begin the process of rebuilding and recovery,” said a resident of Blantyre, one of the districts most affected by the storm.

“We are grateful for the efforts of the government and emergency services in responding to the disaster.”

The DCCMS has played a critical role in monitoring the storm’s movement and providing timely updates to the public.

The department’s efforts have helped to save lives and minimize damage, and its continued monitoring of the region will ensure that Malawians remain informed about any potential threats.

For those affected by the storm, the DCCMS has provided contact information for further assistance.

The department can be reached at P.O. Box 1808, Blantyre, tel: (265) 882 266 579, fax: (265) -1- 822 215, email: metdept@metmalawi.gov.mw,.The department is also active on social media, with a Facebook page and WhatsApp number (+265 995 155 050).

As Malawi begins the process of recovery and rebuilding, the government has pledged to provide support to those affected by the storm.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change has been working closely with the DCCMS and other stakeholders to coordinate the response efforts.

“We are committed to supporting those affected by the storm and ensuring that the recovery process is inclusive and effective,” said a government spokesperson,Moses Kunkuyu. “We urge all Malawians to continue to be vigilant and follow all instructions from authorities to ensure their safety.”

In conclusion, the exit of Tropical Cyclone Chido marks a significant milestone in the country’s response to the disaster.

As Malawi begins the process of recovery and rebuilding, the DCCMS will continue to play a critical role in monitoring the region and providing updates to the public.