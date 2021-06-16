By Tawonga Sesani

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Seven Malawi police officers have been transferred from Sanjika Palace in Blantyre days after a security lapse at the presidential compound.

The Inspector General of Police has ordered the transfer of the police officers to police stations because they were off-guard during the incident which happened on Saturday night.

A man identified as Dennis Chikhoza who police and state house sources claims that he was drunk drove through and destroyed two security barriers at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre while the President was inside.

According to the police report officers at the first gate tried to stop him but he dint stop and proceeding to the second gate.

“Officers on duty released bullets from a K2C riffle which landed on the driver’s both legs”, reads the report.

Chikhoza is currently receiving medical treatment at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

The officers have been transferred to police stations in Mwanza, Chikwawa, Mulanje and Zomba among other districts.

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera has said he cannot comment on an in house matter.