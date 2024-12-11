UNSMIL marks Human Rights Day with call for stronger protection and inclusive future in Libya

TRIPOLI, Libya, 11 December 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Today, on Human Rights Day, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) emphasises this year’s theme, “Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now,” highlighting the transformative force of human rights in shaping Libya’s future. Human rights are not only ideals but also important tools to prevent conflict, protect lives and build a stable and inclusive future.

UNSMIL officer-in charge and Deputy Representative of the Secretary-General Stephanie Koury said on the anniversary that “Human rights must remain central to Libya’s political process and democratic transition.” Ms Koury called for “the immediate and unconditional release of all those arbitrarily detained and for transparent and independent investigations into such cases.”

As UNSMIL continues consultations to revive the political process, expanded civic space, freedoms of expression, association and assembly remain essential for the political process, including credible elections. Political opponents, journalists, activists, human rights defenders, academics, women, and marginalised groups must be given the space to engage in free and open dialogue without fear of reprisal.

Despite mounting challenges, Libyan youth exemplify resilience, voicing a clear and united vision that “an equal society can only be achieved through respect for human rights and social justice.”

UNSMIL reaffirms its commitment to working with all stakeholders to advance human rights and the rule of law for the people of Libya. UNSMIL continues engaging with Libyan authorities, civil society and the international community to advance judicial reform, protect civil liberties and align national laws with international standards.

“While progress has been made, more work needs to be done,” added Ms Koury.

Access to justice, rule of law, accountability and protection of the most vulnerable are essential to restoring trust in state institutions. Prospects of sustainable peace and development will remain uncertain without addressing human rights violations and ensuring the meaningful participation of all corners of Libya to shape the country’s future.

UNSMIL remains committed to working closely with the people of Libya to help anchor their aspirations to fostering a tangible future where human rights can be a lived reality for all.

