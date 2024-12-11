“Chakwera’s government over borrowing escalating Malawi’s inflation”-CAMA

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has urged Malawians to advocate for a reduction in the government’s excessive borrowing and to address issues of financial mismanagement, including corruption, theft, and unnecessary spending, which are negatively affecting ordinary citizens.

CAMA Executive Director John Kapito told The Maravi Post that the ongoing rise in the cost of living reflects the current economic situation, where inflation has surged due to heavy government spending and borrowing from both domestic and international financial markets.

“Failure to invest in production, particularly in essential food production like maize, will lead to persistently high living costs for consumers. As long as we cannot manage and control inflation, the situation will only worsen.

“The country is essentially broke and bankrupt, making it impossible for the government to provide any relief measures for consumers. Such measures would only aggravate the situation through further borrowing and increase inflation,” says Kapito.

He emphasized that it is unrealistic for consumers to expect any relief from the government, given its current financial status, despite numerous attempts to advise the government to operate within its fiscal limits.

Kapito pointed out that the government is currently implementing an International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility (ECF) program, which requires strict financial discipline.

He, however, expressed concern that this program seems to fail in enforcing the necessary fiscal prudence and imposes unjust demands for currency devaluation.

Meanwhile, Malawians are facing daily increases in the prices of goods as the Kwacha continues to lose value. Recently, the Minister of Finance announced an increase in the 2024-2025 mid-year budget review from MK5.99 trillion to MK6.04 trillion, resulting in a deficit of MK1.46 trillion.

Several economic experts have warned about the current regime’s excessive borrowing, which has also led to fuel scarcity, among other issues.