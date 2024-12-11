NBM plc invests MK170 million in Early Childhood Education 

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has invested MK170 million towards early childhood development in the country through construction of four modern Community Based Childcare Centres (CBCC).

The centres have been constructed in Mangochi, Lilongwe, and Mzimba in partnership with Yamba Malawi.

Speaking after handing over the first centre in the area of Traditional Authority Ntonda in Mangochi on Monday, NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa said the Bank is committed to investing in early childhood development to help prepare the young ones for the bigger stage of their education journey.

“As the ‘Bank of the Nation’, we recognise that the first 1000 days of child development are vital in shaping them to be intelligent in their education. Through our corporate social responsibility, we will ensure to invest more in children,” said Hiwa

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Nertha Semphere Mgala, who was the guest of honour at the event commended NBM plc and Yamba Malawi for working with the government to develop education in the country.

“As Government, we can’t reach all the CBCCs including the caregivers in these centres, we therefore need a hand and the gesture by Yamba Malawi through the support from National Bank plc needs to be commended. Together we can help these kids grow into great minds,” she said.

Yamba Malawi Executive Director, Gertrude Kabwazi also hailed their partnership with NBM plc.

“With these centres, we are developing the mental capacity of these kids. You may agree with me that children that started with early education think and behave different from others who did not,” she added.

T/A Ntonda said apart from its core objective to help the children, the centres have also changed the facelift of his area.

“These centres will help encourage the kids to go to school. With these new blocks, my area looks different,” he said.

Apart from the CBCC blocks, the facilities have kitchens, toilets, and the necessary chairs and tables suitable for the kids.