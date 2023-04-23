“Use Standard Bank’ More Race to market Malawi”-Kamtukule

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Tourism Minister Vera Kamtukule has urged Standard Bank to use the Be More Race to market Malawi’s tourism industry.

Kamtukule made the remarks on Saturday morning at the official launch of 2023 Be More Race at Standard Bank headquarters in Lilongwe.

Kamtukule said the race is no longer just a sport but a tourism tool.

“I urge Standard Bank Plc to grab this opportunity to make the Be More Race for tourism. We want to be More Race to spur domestic tourism in the first place because it draws together a lot of people in one place. And since the race attracts international athletes who will be patronizing our tourism attraction sites and services,” she said.

Speaking during the launch Standard Bank’s chief executive Philip Madinga said the bank was excited to sponsor the race scheduled for 17th June this year under the theme #LevelUp.

According to Madinga, the theme challenges people to do more and achieve more at a time the country is recovering from the devastating impacts of Cyclone Freddy.

“This year’s race under the theme; “LEVEL UP” aims to inspire us to do better in all our endeavors, and most importantly for each other. Through this theme, we want to motivate Malawians to do more in our collective efforts to achieve our dreams at individual, institutional, community and national level.

The theme also encourages us to be more than average – to be extraordinary, to attain the best version of ourselves and to never give up and never get satisfied with mediocrity. As a nation, we can achieve our vision for a self-dependent, healthy, and middle-income country by 2030, as espouses in our vision MW2063,” said Madinga.

He said that currently the bank has several partners on board like Athletics Malawi, who are the custodians of athletics in Malawi – who support the bank with race administration and ensuring the race is credible and conducted at the recommended standard.

He also said, Coca – Cola Beverages Ltd has come on board as a beverage partner for the 2023 race as well as Mwaiwathu Private Hospital that is a medical partner to support the participants running on the race.

On his part cocakola Beverages Ltd’s public affairs director Godwin Ngoma said his company was proud to partner Standard Bank in the race.

Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM) President Godfrey Phiri commended Standard bank for the support it renders to the sport by sponsoring the marathon.

The 2023 be more race categories will attract a fee, as follows: the competitive 21km race – MK18,000; the 10km Fun Run – MK12,000; 5km Fun Run – MK6,000.

This year there is a special consideration for children and have kits priced at MK5,000. As usual the proceeds from the race will be donated through CSR initiative to the education sector.

For the competitive 21km Half Marathon, Standard Bank has maintained the five winning positions for both male and female categories as follows: 5th Position – MK110,000; 4th Position – MK220,000; 3rd Position – MK550,000; 2nd Position – MK1,100,000; 1st Position – MK1,650,000.