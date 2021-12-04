…………..BULLETS 4-1 WANDERERS

Bullets into finals

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Babatunde Adepoju on Saturday sent Nyasa Big Bullets to the second Airtel top eight finals after netting four goals past William Thole’s goal at Kamuzu Stadium. Adepoju looked so aggressive and determined as if he was on a revenge mission on what the nomads did to him the time he was with them at Lali Lubani.

Nyasa Big Bullets dominated the play from the first whistle and Wanderers looked inferior on the ball as they always came second and created few scoring chances which they also failed to utilize.

At 24th minute Alfred Manyozo handled the ball which referee Alfred Chilinda called for a penalty. Babatunde converted it to put the Palestinians on the lead.

Vincent Nyangulu scored for Nyerere at 34th minute with a beautiful header from a well taken corner by Ted Sumani. At halftime the score line was at one all.

Second half, as Wanderers were still searching the ways of locking Bullets,their rivals also came with new tactics and few minutes into this half,Alick Lungu hit the upright and it was the same usual suspect Babatunde who shot it direct into Thole’s net from a rebound.

At 60th minute both teams made substitutions,Paul Kansungwi was taken off for Bright Bweke Munthali who brought in another momentum while Wisdom Mpinganjira was introduced for Ted Suman for Wanderers but he was too young to save Nyerere as the Nigerian Adepoju netted his third goal at 62nd minute after a beautiful play from Lanjesi Nkhoma. At 70th minute Callisto Pasuwa made another substitution taking out Lanjesi Nkhoma and introduced Precious Phiri.

Wanderers poor communication at the back between Peter Cholopi and William Thole gifted Babatunde a fourth goal.This time around the mountain was too high for the nomads to climb, and they could not transfer money through Airtel money as Adepoju had hacked their accounts.

Referee Chilinda blew the whistle to end the match, and yes Nyasa Big Bullets have reached the finals of 2021 Airtel top eight, thanks to Babatunde Adepoju’s top form who has now scored eight goals and currently lead the top goal scorers chart.Babatunde was later voted man of the match.

Heston Munthali, second Assistant coach for Bullets, was delighted for the win saying they mastered their neighbors play and worked on their weaknesses.

Alfred Manyozo Jnr, Wanderers Captain, was in tears and apologized to the team’s President Mr Thom Mpinganjira and supporters for the support they are rendering to the team, saying they do not deserve this.

This is the second time for Nyasa Big Bullets to reach the finals of the cup,after reaching it in 2018 season in which they lost by a goal to nil by Blue Eagles FC, the lone goal scored by Stuart Mbunge through a spot kick.

They will be waiting for the winner between Silver Strikers and Civil Service United who meet in another Lilongwe Derby on 11th December, 2021.

The loss for Wanderers means they have finished 2020/2021 season trophyless as they also missed FDH.

