By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government has set aside MK244 million for this year’s 57 independence celebration to be hosted in three regions of the country.

The funds expenditure comes amid Covid-19 rising cases and social economic ills Malawians are going through after a year Chakwera took reigns of power from Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The Independence celebration is expected to hosted in major cities of Blantyre,Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

Minister of Homeland and Security,Chimwendo Banda said Blantyre is expected to host 500, Lilongwe 600 and Mzuzu 400

Chimwendo said despite the country not having enough resources but the day need to be cerebrated as it is the day of the nation.

Chimwendo

He said no international delegates will be present due to Covid-19 that measures will be followed during the day.

The minister said no one will be allowed to attend the cerebration without an invitation.

This is the first cerebration of independence for Chakwera’s Tonse regime as the last cerebration was cancelled due to inauguration ceremony for the current president and Vice president .