When will Reverend Chakwera have mercy on Malawians? Takes village to London amid fuel crisis

….To attend King Charles III coronation

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Amid dry pumps rocking his country, ‘insensitive’ President Lazarus Chakwera tours London with bloated entourage

Chakwera plans to take a congregation to the United Kingdom (UK) for the coronation of King Charles III.

Inside Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) sources told this publication that President Chakwera will travel to the UK with a delegation of 78 people to attend the coronation on May 6, 2023.

Chakwera was invited by the UK to attend the coronation and the hosts will likely foot costs of the trip for Chakwera and about six members of his entourage.

This means that the Malawian taxpayer will continue to cover the costs of the rest of the people on the trip.

Chakwera is has an appetite for trips that last week was in Zimbabwe last week for one-day summit.

In 2021, Chakwera courted controversy after travelling to the United Kingdom with a delegation of 10 people which included First Lady Monica Chakwera, his assistant Sean Kampondeni who is also his son in-law and his daughter Violet Chakwera.

Chakwera trip to London comes amid resurfacing of fuel crisis as pumps across the country have ran dry leaving long queues at the few filling stations where fuel is available.

Shamelessly, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has attributed to fuel crisis to Labour Day Holiday that falls on May 1.

MERA added that fuel crisis will continue persist this week.