Messi is the GOAT

By Burnett Munthali

In a glittering career that has spanned three decades, Messi has won 37 club trophies, seven Ballon D’Or awards and six European Golden Boots.

There has been a Copa America title, an Olympic gold medal and a list of scoring and statistical records that may never be beaten.

Messi and Ronaldo have similar enough trophy hauls, but Messi edges things when it comes to league titles, having won La Liga 10 times with Barcelona and Ligue 1 once with PSG.

Tiger and Messi are the GOATs of golf and soccer, respectively.

They are two of the most popular and important athletes of our time.

Why are they calling Messi goat? As Lionel Messi finally lifts the ultimate prize in football, his case to be the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T) becomes the strongest it ever has been.

Those who use social media may have come across the term ‘GOAT’ about the best sports stars in the world.

Roger Federer, Usain Bolt, Tom Brady, and LeBron James are just a few of the names dubbed the GOAT.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo appear on similar lists of elite-level athletes regularly.

Lionel Messi Net Worth

According to reports, net worth of Lionel Messi is more than US$620 million US, which makes him the wealthiest footballer in the world.

He left Barcelona in 2021 and reached Paris St German and here his salary is 22 million US Dollar less than that of Barcelona.

Lionel Messi Net Worth 2022 Besides this Messi also earns for endorsing several top brands like Adidas, Pepsi, Master card and Turkish Airlines.

His net worth is also boosted by video games like Pro Evolution Soccer and FIFA.

According to multiple reports on internet, his net worth is around US$600 million.

How much is Ronaldo net worth? In terms of net worth, Cristiano Ronaldo is much ahead of many star player of many sports, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth is estimated to be around US$490 million according to Forbes.

