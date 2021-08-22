LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), has remained closed since its founder, Prophet TB Joshua died in June 5, 2021.

Entry to the church area on Segun Irefin Street has remained unusually calm, as the doors leading to the church were under lock and key. As usual, the security post remained well-manned by armed security operatives, but people were allowed passage through the street, as it leads to other areas in the axis.

As a reminder of the recent passing and funeral of its late founder, the street was laced with different portraits of the prophet. The pictures displayed his works, family, ministry and philanthropic gestures in different parts of the world. People could be seen praying in front of his pictures, while some were seen touching them as they prayed. A middle-aged woman praying in front of one of the giant pictures, could be heard praying that the “God of TB Joshua should bless” her, as he has no money to go back home.

One striking picture was one in which Prophet TB Joshua was captured carrying concrete alongside other members and labourers when the church was being built.

According to The Nation, one of the officials of the church said that the date of reopening of the church will be announced through Emmanuel TV, the church’s satellite television station.

According to her, the church is putting plans in place for the formal reopening of the church. She noted that the death of Prophet TB Joshua was sudden, as the church did not envisage his quick exit.

“We need to put proper plans in place before we re-open the church,” she said.

Another official however said the church is guided by the spirit of God and that it will only reopen when the Holy Spirit gives the go ahead.

“We are waiting earnestly for the leading and approval of the holy spirit before we reopen.”

A tweet by the late Prophet TB Joshua on his official handle in June 2020 had announced the closure of the church due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country then, stating that “we are waiting to hear from God on when to reopen. Viewers, don’t forget there was a revelation three times concerning the church closing.”

While reacting to the federal government’s relaxation of the ban on worship centres months after, Joshua had maintained that “it is God that would determine when the church will reopen.”

“Meet us as usual on Emmanuel TV until we hear from God when to reopen, the same God who gave us the prophecy three times about the church closing. It is God’s work, not our work. Here, our thanks go to the authorities for understanding. Jesus is Lord!” the prophet had said.

The church thus remained closed till Joshua’s death and has remained so, aside the brief moment it was opened for his funeral activities.

Inside sources however said the late Prophet was broadcasting live from his prayer mountain in Agodo-Egbe area to the world through Emmanuel TV before his sudden demise.

What many however do not understand is why the church has remained closed even after it opened its doors to mammoth visitors during the prophet’s burial.

There are however rumours of a leadership crisis, which the church has repeatedly denied