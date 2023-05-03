World Press Freedom Day: MISA Malawi dares Chakwera on Electronic Transaction Act review

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As today marks 30 years since the United Nations set aside May 3 for the observance of World Press Freedom Day (WPFD), the outgoing Chairperson for MISA Malawi, Theresa Ndanga again observes that Electronic Transactions and Cyber security act of 2016 as barrier to online media work which is against freedom of expression.

Ndanga expressed worrisome over the law on Wednesday during World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) breakfast at Kamuzu Palace.

She said some provisions in the law are broad and vague that law-enforcers frequently using them to restrict freedom of expression.

Ndanga however said MISA Malawi does not condone misinformation, publication of false news by criminalizing online communication.

She also said criminal defamation is benefiting those that are in advantaged positions at the expense of the country’s scarce resources.

The MISA chair therefore urged President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration to consider repealing criminal defamation as the law already provide for alternative civil suit.

She further added that Access to Information (ATI) seem to be of no value since it’s registration as the country registers decline in World Press Freedom rankings this year.

“Freedom of the press and freedom of expression means that from time to time someone will write or say things that offend or embarrass us but that does not give any of us license to deal with them,” said Ndanga.

Chakwera therefore assured the media that Tonse government will continue engaging the press on crucial matters of the nation.

The Malawi leader also promised to fulfil the oath that he took to uphold the Constitution of this Republic by enshrined all the freedoms and rights to promote and protect freedom of expression as it is a driver of media ability as a free press to promote and protect all other freedoms.

This year’s World Press Freedom Day is commemorated under a theme; “Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights”.

Meanwhile, MISA Malawi is expected to go for elective polls on Thursday, May 4, 2024 to usher new leadership of the chairperson, Vice and Executive Member.