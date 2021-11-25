Dube and Speaker (from left)

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-World Vision Malawi (WVM) has emphasised the need for Members of Parliament (MPs) to embrace its 2021-2025 Strategy easy implementation.

The call comes after WVM engage lawmakers on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 in the capital Lilongwe that legislators be supportive towards implemention.

WVM National Director, Francis Dube observes that lawmakers are important on the strategy as are policy holders saying strategy offers a positive promise to the children of Malawi and government.

Dunbe therefore calls for the transparency and accountability in the implementation process of the Strategy.

“It will provide an opportunity for checks and balance in its implementation and calls collaboration, linkages and advocacy for the improvement of the livelihoods of children and communities,

“We want our legislators to be part and parcel of strategy’s implementation whose beneficiaries are MPs constituents” Dube added.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani therefore agreed to partner with WVM in order to foster development needs in various constituencies in the country.

Hara observed that WVM has been in operational in the country since 1982 but has had no working agreement with the National Assembly.

The Speaker pointed out that Non- Government Organizations (NGOs) such WVM should strive to establish working with relationships with the National Assembly.

“NGOs should be keen to look for opportunities in order to lobby with Members of Parliament (MPs) to change some of the laws they deem not conducive to their operations. They can lobby through private members motions in order to advance some amendments of the laws,” she added.

Hara therefore appealed to NGOs in the country to consult MPs when implementing development projects in an area in order to instill issues of ownership.

The Speaker hailed WVM for engaging MPs to appreciate the newly formulated WVM 2021-2025 strategy which need the support of all stakeholders.

She said the gesture would accord MPs to have a better understating of the Strategy and be part of the implementation process.

“We have seen that the Strategy is been implemented in the sectors of education, food security, Early Childhood Development (ECD), health, education, water and ending Gender Based Violence (GBV) and child marriages,” Hara explained.

Minister of Gender, Social Welfare and Community Development, Patricia Kaliati said it was pleasing to note that the new WVM Strategy has been aligned with Malawi 2063.

She said Strategy calls for the involvement of all stakeholders so that no one should not be left behind.

Kaliati said District Council should be vigilant in making sure that all NGOs working in their councils should be implementing their development projects according to their District Development Plans (DDPs).

She said in order to achieve this MPs need to play their rightful role in the monitoring and implementation processes.

The 2021-2025 Strategic Plan aims at improving communities’ lives for better.

