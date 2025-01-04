Zambia’s high commissioner to South Africa fired over unconventional request

By Twink Jones Gadama

In a shocking turn of events, Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ms. Mazuba Monze, has been fired by President Hakainde Hichilema. The dismissal comes after allegations surfaced that Ms. Monze requested a Zambian staff member to shave her private parts, a demand the staff member deemed unacceptable and not part of their duties.

According to sources, the staff member refused to comply with the request, leading Ms. Monze to terminate their employment, citing disobedience and insubordination. However, the staff member appealed the decision, bringing the matter to the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

An investigation into the allegations was conducted, and upon verification, President Hichilema promptly fired Ms. Monze. The incident has raised eyebrows, with many questioning the judgment and conduct of the former High Commissioner.

In a surprising twist, a concerned Zambian living in South Africa has come forward, claiming that the allegations against Ms. Monze may have been exaggerated or fabricated by her detractors. The individual alleges that a campaign was launched against Ms. Monze, involving false reports and fabrications, which ultimately led to her dismissal.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen what further actions will be taken and what consequences Ms. Monze will face. One thing is certain, however: the incident has left a stain on Zambia’s diplomatic reputation and raised questions about the conduct of its representatives abroad.