LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Civil Servants Trade Union (CSTU) has criticised the Malawi government for freezing promotions and recruitment for the majority of sectors, saying the development will demotivate them and result in low-quality output.

The government this week announced drastic measures to cut expenditure as the economy is struggling which has resulted in the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) failing to collect enough money with which to fund the national budget.

In a circular announcing the expenditure cut measures, Chief Secretary to the Government, Lloyd Muhara, says there will be limited access to business class travel for top civil servants.

The memo further says government vehicles will only be used during weekends, after working hours and public holidays after seeking permission from controlling officers or chief directors among others.

But it is the freezing of new recruitments and promotions in the civil service that has not gone down well with CSTU.

CSTU Secretary General, Madalitso Njolomole, told the Daily Times that while the other expenditure cut measures are ideal, it does not make sense to demotivate civil servants who are tasked with running government affairs.

“What this means is that people will not be working as they used to as they will not get promoted, no matter how hard they can undertake their duties and responsibilities. So, we are against this new measure and implore the government to review it.

“In a job, people expect to rise and that happens through promotions. You cannot say people will not be promoted just like that,” Njolomole said.

He added that CSTU will continue to moni tor implementation of the other expenditure cut measures so that they do not exist only on paper.

“Those tasked with implementing the new measures must ensure they do that. For instance, we have issues of fleet management, which is a very big problem. We hope relevant principal secretaries and heads of departments will do the needful,” Njolomole said.

On government fleet management, Muhara says, with effect from April 1, controlling officers will be obliged to submit quarterly motor vehicle returns to his office, the Auditor General and the Accountant General