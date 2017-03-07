LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)– Malawi and Ethiopia are engaged in a serious two-day diplomatic talks in a bid to cement relationship between the two countries. Among the topics for the bilateral talks that are taking place in Lilongwe, are security, infrastructure development, and diaspora remittance among others; they are being held under the Malawi and Ethiopia Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC).

The bilateral so also is seek to find a lasting solution to the influx of illegal immigrants flooding into the country from the Horn of Africa country, and home of the African Union. Malawi will also focus on coaxing Malawians living abroad in such countries as Ethiopia, to start remitting their earnings into the country. The arrangement faces other huddles such as duo citizenship, which remains an unresolved contentious issue.

The conference has drawn participation from senior governments officials from two countries to underscore their strong diplomatic cooperation that spans decades.

In an interview with The Maravi Post, Malawi’s Foreign and International Cooperation Minister

Francis Kasaila, said the diplomatic talks with Ethiopian will work out modalities that will enable diasporas to make their remittances that help nation’s development activities.

Kasaila said that the Malawi government was seriously considering the legal framework on duo citizenship that would facilitate the remittances.

The Minister also said that his ministry will work closely with Ethiopian in fight against human trafficking and irregular migration of that country’s nationals that use Malawi as a conduit enroute to Europe.

“Ethiopian is a good investment destination for western investors which also continue to be among the top destinations for Chines investment in Africa that Malawi can tap from. These cooperation talks therefore, open up a possibility for the two countries to share best practices in policy formulations, implementation and monitoring in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI),” Kadaila said.

“As the diplomatic ties grow, we want to harness remittances from Ethiopians who are in the diaspora that the two countries can collaborate on how to foster infrastructure development in a bid to contribute to the nations’ economic growth. But will work on this as soon as we are done reviewing the Duo Citizenship legal framework.

“We also want to work on defense and security through fighting illegal immigrants who have been conduits of human trafficking. By the end of these talks, best practical strategies will be put forward to address this vice,” Kasaila said.

In his remarks, Ethiopia’s Director-General of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Matasebia Tadesse, affirmed his country’s total commitment on the cooperation agreements the two countries will adopt at the end of the conference.

DG Tadesse said the diplomatic talks between his country Ethiopia and Malawi, were timely because of the vibrant dispensation of mutual understanding that has existed over the fifty years of cooperation.

“Our steady economy, peace amongst the people, will give fundamental assurance to Malawi citizens that we can share many (benefits) in common. Ethiopia is ready to formalize practical and cordial relationship that span many decades”, said Tadesse said.