MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-The governing Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje West constituency Patricia Kaliati surprised constituents after Good Friday Church Service at Namulenga parish when she hired a bicycle taxi pedaling.

The Way of Cross which began at 9am up to 15:30 pm, Kaliati popularly known as “Akweni” attended the service fully.

Akweni was therefore peddles the bicycle-self driving to her home.

People along Namulenga Nkando road were surprised to see their MP Kaliati ridding the bicycle between Namulenga and Nkando.

Is Kaliati a servant of the people or its just one of those political tactics to win peoples’ votes a head of 2019 elections.

The MP was fired from the cabinet last year as Minister of Civic Education by President Peter Muthalika. But since then Kaliati has been loyal to the DPP and its constituents.