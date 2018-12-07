Matours bus burnt to ashes in Karonga

By Lusekero Mhango

Fire has destroyed a bus belonging to Matours Bus Company around 4am on Friday of December 6 at Karonga bus depot.

Confirming the development with the Maravi Post Karonga police deputy public relations officer constable George Mleya, said the incident happened few minutes after the MN4386 bus arrived in the depot from Lilongwe.

He said according to preliminary investigations,the driver, McDonald Kumonda,43 who comes from Samuti village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Chimaliro in Thyolo district noticed the fire from one of the bus’s rear tires.

“Kumonda tried to drive the 66 seater bus out of the depot but the fire had already engulfed the bus,” he said.

He added much of the items were already offloaded apart from one bail of clothes and three fishing nets left inside the bus.

However no any injury has been reported so far as investigations are in progress to find the cause of fire.