People living in flood-prone areas need to exercise cautions following a warning by the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) that there is a high possibility of flash floods.

In its weather forecast for 1 March 2018, DCCMS said most parts of the country should expect heavy rains and thunderstorms.

“[There is a ] high possibility of flash floods in Southern Karonga, Phalombe, Southern Nkhata Bay, Chipembere area in Nsanje and North of Nkhotakota,” reads part of the forecast released on 28 February.

The Department has further warned that strong winds are expected over the northern parts of Chitipa and Rumphi, Southern Karonga and Mzuzu City.

Recent flash floods have led to damaged houses and displacement of families in Karonga, Phalombe and Salima districts.