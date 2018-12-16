One of the duo of Aki and Paw Paw household, Chinedu Ikedieze marks his birthday on Friday which has pushed us to dig deep about their age and who is older.

While both actors are best of colleagues and friends who thrilled us with their perfect delivery in the Nollywood scene, it is important to note that the birthday man, Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki) is older to Osita Iheme (Paw Paw).

The celebrant marked his 41st birthday on Wednesday, 12th December, 2018. In the other hand Osita Iheme turned 36 years-old on 20th February, 2018. That is to say that, Aki is 5 years older than Paw Paw.

Chinedu Ikedieze dreamed of becoming a doctor or a lawyer. But everything changed after he joined the Dramatic Society at his secondary school. Even after, when he decided to study Mass Communications at the Institute of Management & Technology in Enugu State, he did not give up acting and joined the theatre group to take an active part in the group’s activities.

He has also graduated from the Prestigious New-York Film Academy.

His acting career started in 1998 when he stared in a film Evil Men playing a minor role. But his great breakthrough was a role of the mischievous child Aki alongside Osita Iheme, who played Pawpaw, in the Aki na Ukwa movie.

Chinedu Ikedieze has featured in over than 100 movies including Okwu na uka, The Tom and Jerry, Lagos Boys, Akpu-Nku, Aki na ukwa, Igbo Made, Kadura, Jadon, and Cain & Abel, and others.

Osita Iheme is a famous Nollywood actor and comedian, who is known for playing the role of ‘Pawpaw’ in the movie Aki na Ukwa. He is now 36 years old and was born on 20 February 1982 in Abia State, Nigeria into a family of five children to Augustine Iheme and Herbert Iheme. He studied Mass Communication at Enugu State University. He started his career playing children roles and in 2003, he became famous after playing ‘Pawpaw,’ a mischievous child in the comedy film Aki na Ukwa.

He was given the role of a child many times in his movies, as well as more mature and dramatic roles later. He is a great versatile comedian actor and one of the most famous faces in Nollywood. Osita Iheme has featured in many movies including Tom and Jerry, Jadon, Reggae Boys, Big Daddies, Mr.Ibu, Aki na ukwa, Oke Belgium, Aka Gum,