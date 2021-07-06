– Advertisement –





About 150 people have been hospitalized after swimming at a beach in Algeria.

The seawater is suspected to have been polluted at Tenes in north-western Algeria, a regional official said.

Three beaches and a desalination plant have been closed for an investigation into the incident.

Local government official Lakhdar Seddas told the privately owned Echourouk TV channel that “149 people suffered nausea, fever and redness of the eyes and were taken to hospital.”

Seddas said the suspicions centre on a ship carrying livestock that had arrived recently at Tenes port.

The website Ennahar Online named the ship as the Tanzanian-flagged Barhom II, and said it had arrived from the southern French port of Sete.

Twenty-eight divers and seven civil defense workers who were sent to investigate were also reported to have become unwell.

An official statement said an environment ministry team had taken air and water samples from the port at Tenes, beaches and other locations.

Source: Africafeeds.com