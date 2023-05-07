2023 Chipiku League: Rookies Carotyte humble Simbi FC

……..Simbi FC 0-1 Carotyte FC

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The newly promoted Chipiku Premier Division side Carotyte FC from Salima have defeated Simbi FC 0-1 away at Guillime ground in Mchinji.

This is their first win in the league after they were defeated 3-1 at home,Salima LEA ground in Salima last weekend over area 36 based side Kawinga FC.

The visitors started on a high note in the first half till 15 minutes but gave away the dominance in the 20th minute to the host who piled pressure.

However goalkeeper for the visitors Lawrence Ndalama was outstanding making critical saves.At halftime it ended 0-0 with Simbi FC having more shots on goals.

Promise Rajabu,Adam Rashid and Noel John started on a high note pushing for the goals but their efforts ended hitting side netting and over the cross bar.

Coach Darings Makawa made several changes in the second half in search of goals and his changes materialized as Promise Kajabu broke the deadlock with a thunderous shot from Mustafa Suwedi who came from the bench.

After this goal Carotyte built confidence as they made more attacks on home goal.

The home team had two goals by Walusungu Chomo and Chisomo Peter ruled out for offsides by the center referee James Elijah blew and other chances being cleared by defender M’dala Yusuf from the line.

Simbi FC kept pushing for an equalizer but Carotyte FC goalkeeper Lawrence Ndalama dealt with their efforts well.

After the match head coach for Carotyte FC Darings Makawa said the win is a morale booster to his side who have been just promoted from division one.

“Playing Simbi FC away we knew it would be a tough encounter that I kept some players on the bench as tactical. We are upbeat to maintain the pace”, Ndalama said.

His counterpart Andrew Meleka acknowledged the defeat saying his charges did not utilize the chances they created hence got punished.

“It is sad that we have lost at home after a 2-2 draw against TN Stars last weekend. We will push to recover in our next fixture”, Meleka said.

Carotyte FC host Ngolowindo FC in a Salima derby at Salima LEA ground on Sunday.

Other results of games played on Saturday in the MK16.5 million Chipiku Premier Division league, Ngolowindo FC 4-1 Wimbe United FC, Support Battalion FC 5-1 Namitete Zitha FC, Mbabvi United FC 3-0 Dedza Young Soccer and Ekas Freight Wanderers 1-1 Dwangwa United FC.