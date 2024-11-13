African Court dismisses Chanthunya on girlfriend Gasa’s murder case

ARUSHA-(MaraviPost)-The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (AfCHPR) in Arusha, Tanzania, has this morning dismissed a case filed by Misozi Chanthunya who was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2020 for murdering his Zimbabwean girlfriend Linda Gasa.

A 10-member-judge panel, with its 11th member Lady Justice Tujilane Chizumila excused to leave the bench when the judgement was being delivered as she is a Malawian, found out that the Malawi Government did not violate the rights to a fair trial of Chanthunya.

Chanthunya, apart from his request to the Court to make declarations that his rights to a fair trial were violated, also wanted to be paid compensation and get released from prison, but the Court declined to make such declarations.

Lawyers Neverson Chisiza and Francis MacJessie, from the Attorney General Chambers, represented Malawi during the delivery of the judgement.

Ms. Gasa was murdered in 2010.

Source: Ministry of justice office in Malawi