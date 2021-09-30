Charles Kamoto not happy with CFTC fine

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s smartphone network provider Airtel Malawi has dismisses charges Competition and Fair Trade Commission (CFTC) leveled against that it duped customers on “Khethekhethe” bonus.

Airtel observes that MK2.1 billion fine is non-starter arguing that charges leveled against it before the CFTC does not agree with the consequential decision.

In a press statement made available to The Maravi Post, Airtel Malawi’s Managing Director Charles Kamoto says the company will pursue the matter further in the court for intervention.

“Airtel Malawi Plc notes the decision by the Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) relating to its KhetheKhethe customer loyalty bonus programme.

“The Company denied the charges leveled against it before the CFTC and does not agree with the consequential decision,” says Kamoto.

He added, “The Company is pursuing the matter further in court.Airtel complies and continues to fully comply with the relevant and applicable laws and has not committed any unfair trading practice or provided any misleading, false or deceptive information or made false representation to the public.

“We wish to reiterate our commitment to conducting business within the applicable legal and regulatory framework and continue to deliver reliable and value-adding services”.

The country’s Competition and Fair Trade Commission (CFTC) on Wednesday fined mobile phone operator, Airtel Malawi with a sum of K2.1 billion for being found guilty of engaging in “unconscionable conduct” with respect to the rewarding of its “Khethekhethe” bonus.

CFTC acting executive director Apoche Itimu told the new conference in the capital Lilongwe on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 that the Commission launched an investigation on September 16, 2021 against the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) listed Airtel Malawi following several complaints from consumers.