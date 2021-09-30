LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Asian businessperson Mustak Chotia and Suleman Khadiba operating under Pearl Ventures Limited have been reportedly obtaining land illegally through what is termed as “infill” plots in Lilongwe city.

This has occurred in most parts of the city like on Mchinji road and close to the Kamuzu Central Hospital area. Already two plots obtained illegally are now busy spots of construction works.

This publication understands that banners inviting tenants can be seen on the site .

However, the department of Lands on May 15 ,2019 wrote the above company informing them to desist from working on area 5 infill plots since the planning committee discovered that the said plots were on reserved plot for road works and water pipes.

Still Chotia and Suleman Khadiba went ahead to continue in total disregard of the letter written by the then Commissioner of lands Killian Remmie Palika.

“In the said correspondence the commissioner of lands explained that the ministry is reviewing it’s decision to be dealing with Chotia after it was discovered that they are continuing with construction.

“The same company obtained over one hundred plots in area 49 for a housing project that was targeting middle income earners upon completion of the houses,” says the source in the Ministry of Lands.

But the the plots were sold at market value to many people disregarding the proposal submitted to Malawi Housing Corporation.

In the meantime, the same company took infill plots from city mall to the petroda filling station on Mchinji road in the same city.

This publication also understands that the new Sana shop and queens mall all stand on public land created into plots by Chotia and Suleman Khadiba.

Even the Century City mall at the Kamuzu Central Hospital roundabout was built on public land after Chotia created infill plots dubiously.

Now with the construction works on the six lane half of the Century City mall will be encroached.

Three officials at central region MHC office are part of the network being used by Chotia. At the central region department of Lands office Sara Mazunda is the ring leader in the creation of infill plots.

Some concerned Malawians are pushing the case to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for action.

There was no immediate reaction from Mustak Chotia and Suleman Khadiba on alleged illegal land possession in the capital Lilongwe.