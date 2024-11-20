Aleph Hospitality announces two luxury resorts in Morocco

The hospitality group has commenced Morocco operations with the takeover of the five-star Marchica Lagoon Resort and Michlifen Resort & Golf

UAE, Dubai, November 20, 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Aleph Hospitality, the first and largest independent hospitality management company in the Middle East and Africa, has signed management agreements with the owners of two luxury resorts: Marchica Lagoon Resort in Nador and Michlifen Resort & Golf in Ifrane, Morocco. Aleph Hospitality has assumed operations of the two luxury resorts, bringing its world-class hospitality management expertise to both hotels.

Located on the pristine shores of the Mediterranean in the north of Morocco, only a 45-minute drive from Nador International Airport, the luxury Marchica Lagoon Resort features a sophisticated Moroccan-inspired décor throughout the 93 elegantly appointed rooms and suites and its seven restaurants and bars. With the spectacular Marchica Lagoon on its doorstep, the five-star resort’s extensive leisure and recreational facilities include outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a beach club, extensive water sports options, a luxury spa with hammam, a fully equipped fitness centre, kids club, and tennis courts. In addition, the resort offers and idyllic setting for weddings and events with its stunning views of the lagoon and expansive gardens, as well as state-of-the-art meeting salons and lounges opening out onto a convertible terrace, also suitable for marquees.

The five-star all-suite Michlifen Resort & Golf, located in Ifrane with the majestic mountains of the Middle Atlas as its natural backdrop, is designed as a luxurious Alpine chalet. At an altitude of 1,650 metres, the luxury resort enjoys snow in winter and offers a cool mountain climate in summer. Only a one-hour drive from Fes Sais International Airport, the resort comprises 72 suites with four distinct choices of luxury décor, seven food and beverage outlets, a golf and country club with a signature mountain course by Jack Nicklaus, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids club, as well as an exceptional mountain spa with two hammams and a dedicated Balneotherapy Centre. In addition, Michlifen Resort & Golf offers extensive meeting and events facilities, a fully-equipped business centre, an indoor multi-purpose sports hall and a Royal Theatre.

Morocco received a record-breaking 14.5 million tourists in 2023, an increase of 34% compared with 2022, breaking 2019’s pre-pandemic record of 13 million arrivals. The surge in tourism is in line with the government’s USD 580 million plan to boost the tourism sector in an effort to attract 17.5 million tourists by 2026. The government’s road map includes the introduction of new airline routes in preparation for 2030 when Morocco will co-host the World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality says: “We are thrilled to have been trusted with the management of these two exceptional luxury resorts in Morocco. We have been waiting for the right partners and properties to enter Morocco with and we could not have asked for a better way for us to commence our operations in the Kingdom. This is an interesting time with the unprecedented surge in tourist arrivals and the government’s ambitious plans to boost the sector. We look forward to working with the owners to uplift the operations of the resorts and to make the most of the promising conditions in Morocco.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Aleph Hospitality.

About Aleph Hospitality

Headquartered in Dubai with offices in Saudi Arabia, Aleph Hospitality is the largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa. Trusted by the world’s leading brands, Aleph Hospitality manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independent hotels. Tailored-to-fit management solutions allow owners better control of their assets, clearer operational visibility and more contractual flexibility. Aleph Hospitality manages all aspects of hotel operations at any stage of development – from site and brand selection to technical assistance, pre-opening and day-to-day operations. The group has an active pipeline of over 30 hotels in the Middle East and Africa.

To find out more, visit www.alephhospitality.com

CONTACT:

Anne Bleeker, Managing Partner, In2 Consulting

anne@in2consulting.com / +971 56 603 0886

The post Aleph Hospitality announces two luxury resorts in Morocco appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)