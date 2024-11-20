Blantyre Synod chides Chakwera government on Malawians sufferings

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has rebuked hardly on President Lazarus Chakwera’s government over Malawians suffering from social-economic challenges.

In Pastoral letter issued on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 says this follows the synod’s officials, under administration conference, met in Blantyre last week in one of their quarterly meetings and, thereafter, produced a statement on the country’s state of governance.

In the statement, the synod has raised seven issues which it wants the authorities to work on.

The synod expresses displeasure at, among other things, continued forex shortage and economic and persistent fuel scarcity.

“We have observed that life for the majority of Malawians is being threatened by the looming hunger due to non-availability of maize stocks in Admarc [Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation] depots. While the government continues to paint a rosy picture of the situation, we have observed, through our research, that on the ground the hunger situation has reached alarming levels,” reads the letter in part signed by synod general secretary Anderson Juma and synod moderator Humphreys Zgambo.

The synod also says it is not amused with forex supply and other economic challenges.

“We have observed, with concern, the continued and unresolved economic challenges manifested in the rising prices of basic commodities due to, among other factors, scarcity of forex,” the synod says.

On fuel scarcity, the synod observes that it is hindering socio-economic development activities in the country.

“Despite promises from the Executive to improve the situation, there seems to be no end [of problems] in sight. We would like, therefore, to ask the government to provide sustainable solutions to the situation,” the letter says.

The synod also says it has noted with regret some acts of political violence as the country draws closer to the September 16 2025 Local Government, Parliamentary and Presidential Elections.

“It is also quite disturbing to note that perpetrators of the violence have been left scot-free. We, as church leaders, are appealing to political leaders on both sides of the divide to desist from hate speeches which fuel violence and from using young men, mostly unemployed, for their own selfish ends.”

The church has also tackled the issue of unavailability of medicines in public hospitals and also weighed in on the issue of how the country is doing in the fight against corruption.

The synod has also acknowledged positives registered by the current administration.

Synod therefore commends the government for road construction works it is undertaking in Lilongwe saying, if completed, the infrastructure would transform the capital city’s landscape.

It further applauds the government for instituting a commission of inquiry into the death of former vice president Saulos Chilima and eight others, saying findings would help in healing wounds in family members’ and Malawians’ hearts.

Government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu has not commented on the pastoral letter.