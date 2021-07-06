The African Development Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mouhamed BA as Acting Auditor General, effective June 1st, 2021.

As Acting Auditor General, Mouhamed will be responsible for managing the internal audit activities of the African Development Bank Group, reporting to the President and the Audit and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors.

A Senegalese citizen, Mouhamed is a seasoned audit, risk and compliance professional with over 20 years of experience. His career includes various roles with a leading global audit firm, a major global custodian bank and the African Development Bank.

Mouhamed joined the Office of the Auditor General of the Bank in 2008, and since 2017, heads the Internal Audit Division which looks after Corporate, Finance and IT matters. In this role, he leads a team of experienced professionals providing Management with periodic, independent and objective appraisals of financial, accounting, administrative and other activities, including identifying possible means of improving accountability, efficiency of operations and economy in the use of resources. These services are delivered through assurance and advisory assignments.

In the Bank, Mouhamed also spent three years as Chief Corporate Business Officer in the Office of the Senior Vice President where he managed the Secretariat of the Senior Management Coordination Committee, coordinated internal audit activities and participated in various bank-wide strategic initiatives such as the implementation of the revised Development and Business Delivery Model, approved in 2016. Mouhamed also advised the Senior Vice President on fiduciary, integrity, risk, and finance-related matters.

Mouhamed’s past experiences include two years at State Street Bank in Paris, as Vice President – Head of Compliance, providing leadership on the design and implementation of the Bank’s compliance program covering French, European and US regulations. He also spent 10 years with Deloitte, first in Paris as a Mutual Fund Auditor, then in Boston-USA, as an Investment Management Regulation Consultant. At the time he left Deloitte, he was the practice leader and subject matter expert for investment performance services in the Boston area.

Commenting on his appointment, Mouhamed said: “The Office of the Auditor General is a central element of the Bank’s governance system. I look forward to working with Management and the Board to improve the effectiveness of the Bank’s risk management, control and governance mechanisms.”

Mouhamed holds a Specialized Master’s degree in Organization and Audit of Financial Market Operations and a Master’s Degree in Finance (Financial Markets and Investments), both from the École Supérieure de Commerce de Nice – Sophia Antipolis in France (now SKEMA Business School). Mouhamed is also a holder of the Professional Certification for Financial Market Skills delivered by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets regulatory authority).

Commenting on the appointment, the President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina said: “Mouhamed has in-depth experience on the Bank’s processes and systems, as well as a good understanding of our institution’s strategic priorities and challenges. This combination will enable him to effectively manage the internal audit function until a substantive Auditor General is appointed.”

Source African Development Bank Group