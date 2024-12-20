Armed MCP Youth storm Parliament

By Twink Jones Gadama

In a shocking turn of events, armed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youths invaded the Parliament building on Friday, while lawmakers were in session. The group, reportedly armed with weapons, occupied the visitor gallery, sparking widespread panic and security concerns. According to eyewitnesses, the youths’ intentions were far from peaceful, with sources suggesting they aimed to target opposition members of parliament.

The incident unfolded when Sameer Suleiman, a member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East alerted the Speaker of Parliament, Gotani Hara, to the presence of the armed youths. Suleiman urged the Speaker to take immediate action, requesting security personnel to intervene and disperse the group. In response, Speaker Hara reassured the House that security measures were in place to protect all members.

The MCP’s involvement in this incident has raised serious concerns about the party’s willingness to engage in violent tactics.

This is not the first time the party has been accused of deploying thugs to intimidate opponents. In 2020, MCP supporters attacked opposition party members and vandalized property during a political rally.

The incident has sparked outrage across the political spectrum, with many condemning the MCP’s actions. UTM National Publicity secretary Felix Njawala labelled the MCP’s conduct as “shameful and retrogressive,” calling on all political leaders to condemn what the MCP did and asked them foster a climate of respect and tolerance ahead of the 2025 elections.

The controversy has also drawn attention to the MCP’s alleged attempts to purchase Members of Parliament from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). The allegations, exposed by this publication, have further eroded trust in the party’s commitment to democratic principles.

MCP officials have been quick to defend their party’s actions, with Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda condemning the DPP’s violent rhetoric. Richard accused senior DPP officials of fanning the flames of division and hatred to sabotage the 2025 electoral process.

As Malawi approaches the next elections, the country’s political landscape is becoming increasingly polarized.

The MCP’s actions have cast a shadow over the country’s democratic future, raising concerns about the party’s willingness to engage in violent tactics to achieve its goals.

The ball is now in the MCP’s court to address these concerns and reassure the nation that it is committed to peaceful and democratic principles.

As the country looks to the future, one thing is clear: the MCP’s actions will be closely watched, and any further escalation of violence will have serious consequences for the party’s reputation and the country’s democratic future.