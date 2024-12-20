High Court Acquits 10 Police Officers, Convicts 11 Over Buleya Lule Murder

By Twink Jones Gadama

In a highly anticipated judgment, the High Court in Lilongwe has acquitted 10 police officers and convicted 11 others in connection with the murder of Buleya Lule, a suspect who died in police custody in 2019.

The acquitted police officers include former police commissioner Evaristar Mvula, Steven Mashonga, Warren Joshua Mashonga, and Chifundo Chiwambo. The court found them not guilty of the offense, citing lack of evidence linking them to the crime.

On the other hand, 11 police officers were found guilty and convicted of the offense. They include Paul Chipole, Ikram Malata, Richard Kalawire, Innocent Lwanda, Maxwell Mbuzi, and Abel Maseya. The court is expected to deliver its sentence on January 8.

The case has been closely watched by the public, with many calling for justice for the family of Buleya Lule. The acquittal and conviction of the police officers bring some closure to the case, but many questions still remain unanswered.

The incident has also raised concerns about police brutality and the need for reforms within the police service. The Malawi government has been under pressure to address these concerns and ensure that those responsible for human rights abuses are held accountable.