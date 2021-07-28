Antonio Sanchez Manda, the vice-general Secretary for Central Region Football Association (CRFA)

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The battle for the TNM Super League slot in the MK14.5 million Central Region Chipiku Premier Division league has now become tough.

The teams are now fighting tooth and nail in each every game to make sure they grab the maximum points, according to Antonio Sanchez Manda, the vice-general Secretary for Central Region Football Association (CRFA).

Manda said that, all teams that qualified for the next round, are showing willingness to make it to the TNM Super League hence making the competition so exciting.

The man of the match award of MK5000 which the association is giving out, has brought in a hard working spirit amongst the players.

Manda also hailed the current format the association is using, saying it has minimized the costs the teams were encountering.

The teams are now playing within their jurisdictions than previous seasons where they could travel long distances. The second round is projected to end between 7th and 8th August, 2021 where six teams will now be drawn to compete for the Super League slot.

However the association has also revealed that the economic crisis has hit hard the teams in the league, as they play in closed doors which has made the sponsors baskets to dry hence appealing to all well wishers to come in and bail out the teams.

Extreme FC lead the group A with eight points from four (4) games while Wimbe United comes second with Six (6) Points from the same number of games.

Silver Strikers Reserve lead group B with eleven points from five games followed by Airborne Rangers with six (6)points. Kamuzu Barracks Youth and St Gabriel Medicals who are tied on five points, are on position three and four respectively.

Dedza Dynamos is leading group C with nine (9) points from four (4) games with Green Rangers coming on second with seven (7) points from same number of games.