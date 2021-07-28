By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi court on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 convicted an Indian national for defiling an eight year old girl in Lilongwe.

The convict identified as Mustaking Janpa was found guilty of defilement charges before Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba.

Janpa has since been remanded at Maula Prison after his bail was revoked by the court.

The court also learnt that the girl is living with autism. (This is a developmental disorder that affects communication and behavior.)

Magistrate Nyimba has ordered both the state, represented by Senior Superintendent Dickens Mwambazi, and the defense to present their submissions in the next seven days.

This, he said, will assist the court to arrive at a proper sentence on Wednesday next week.

Janpa, who is represented by lawyer Patience Dolozi of the Legal Aid Bureau, defiled the victim on June 28, 2020 in Area 3 in a boys’ quarter that belongs to the victim’s grandmother.