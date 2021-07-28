FDH Bank Cup

By Alick Sichali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-To this far, games played in the country’s top tier cup, FDH Bank have depicted that we should expect tight and entertaining football from the remaining teams.

In the round of 16 of the competition we have seen regional football teams giving a tough ride to Super League clubs to the extent of booting the said senior teams on the local scene.

Northern Region side, Rumphi United and Chipiku Division team, Dedza Young Soccer have secured spots in the quarter-finals of the competition after beating Red Lions and Blue Eagles respectively on post-match penalties.

With the experience from the preliminary stage to the quarter-finals of FDH Bank Cup, more surprises await in the tournament. As the popular adage “In a cup game anything can happen” it’s still unpredictable to name the finalist.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) who are administering the cup are this week set to conduct a draw to determine four sets in the quarter-finals.

Responding to a questionnaire, FAM Competitions and Communication Director, Gomegzani Zakazaka said they will announce date of the draw.

Zakazaka further said “We are happy with the progress made in the tournament so far. It has been full of surprises, we have seen regional teams (Rumphi United and Dedza Young Soccer) booting Super League teams which most people did not expect,”

“Aside watching entertaining football throughout, we should also applaud the stakeholders in adhering to Covid-19 preventive measures and doing their tasks per the rules and regulations of FDH Bank Cup,”.

The sponsors of the competition, FDH Bank have expressed gratitude to the support the football fraternity is giving them.

The Bank’s Marketing Manager, Ronald Chimchere, said the competition has lived to their expectations.

“We want to give regional teams a platform were they can compete with Super League teams and also for exposure, that has happened. We have seen teams from the regions beating clubs playing in the country’s elite league,”

“We still expect competitive games and entertaining football in the remaining matches. Teams that have reached in the quarter-finals will pocket K1 million Kwacha,” Chimchere said.

Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Wanderers, Silver Strikers, Kamuzu Barracks, Ekwendeni Hammers, Ntopwa, Dedza Young Soccer and Rumphi United are the remaining 8 teams in the FDH Bank cup.

Winners of the FDH Bank Cup title will pocket MK25 million.