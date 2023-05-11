Big 5 Construct Southern Africa: Driving economic growth, recovery and transformation within Southern Africa’s construction industry

Big 5 Construct Southern Africa and co-located events will educate and inspire the industry with the latest trends, innovations and opportunities

The Southern African construction industry is resilient and has an optimistic future, with its output expected to increase by 3.2% this year, surpassing the 1.7% growth achieved in 2022. ​

Recognising this progress and positivity is the next edition of the Big 5 Construct Southern Africa expo, with co-located events African Smart Cities Summit, the Big 5 Southern Africa Construction Impact Awards and the inaugural Big 5 Southern Africa Construction Leaders’ Summit taking place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg this June.

“These events are not only promoting upcoming projects, trends and opportunities in Southern Africa’s construction market; they are celebrating the great work being done in the industry, inspiring even greater things, and striving towards a futureproofed industry, says Tracy-Lee Behr, Portfolio Director: Built Environment at dmg events, the organisers behind the events.

“The construction industry has faced challenges, but is in recovery. There are many opportunities and many professionals in the industry with exciting ideas and fresh perspectives to share. These events will provide the chance to explore opportunities to collectively ensure industry resilience and growth.”

The 10th annual Big 5 Construct Southern Africa, taking place from 27-29 June offers contractors, engineers, architects, quantity surveyors, designers and property owners a one-stop-shop to identify viable opportunities and materials to complete projects efficiently and on budget.

The African Smart Cities Summit runs on 28 June 2023 and is Africa’s only dedicated conference exploring the benefits of smart cities enabled through economic growth in IoT, technology and creative thinking.

The first Big 5 Southern Africa Construction Leaders Summit takes place 29 June and will unite high-level decision-makers, essential industry stakeholders and premier service providers to converse, deliberate and propel the advancement of infrastructure construction and development within the SACU region.

An invitation-only event, the Big 5 Southern Africa Construction Leaders’ Summit promises a gathering packed with experts from government to specialist funding institutions leading interactive panel discussions and keynote sessions on leadership, investment and partnership opportunities, and more.

Project owners across sectors, institutional and private investors, funders and financiers will benefit from attending this event.

The Big 5 Southern Africa Construction Impact Awards on 27 June have been created as a platform to celebrate the achievements and transformation of the construction industry that goes beyond traditional measures of project delivery.

These events serve as a hub for the Southern African construction industry and combine 200+ exhibitors and 30+ associated partners. ​

The Concrete Manufacturers Association (CMA) is among the associated partners with this year’s Big 5 Construct Southern Africa.

“It’s a privilege to be affiliated with events that are tailored to our industry and that stand for promotiong innovation and professionalism.

“We look forward to engaging with the many stakeholders and representatives who will come together to showcase new ideas and to determine the way forward to ignite further progress in the construction sector within Southern Africa,” says Henry Cockcroft from the CMA. ​

“Uniting as an industry to address and solve the current problems and realities allows us to reflect on how far we’ve come and what we can do together to make the most of the future.

“These events will offer unrivaled networking and deal-making opportunities, combining all facets of construction infrastructure in Southern Africa and are not to be missed, “ Behr concludes.

Register to attend Big 5 Construct Southern Africa and co-located events here: https://www.thebig5constructsouthernafrica.com