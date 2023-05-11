Education Minister Wirima happy with 2023 Primary schools exams progress

By Wanangwa Tembo

KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima has said the ministry is impressed with the ongoing 2023 Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (PSLCE) taking place across the country from Wednesday to Friday this week.

Inspecting some examination centres in Dowa and Kasungu Wednesday, Wirima said the examinations have started on a good note in that there have been no malpractices and logistical challenges reported.

She said: “The planning was good. First days can bring challenges even with proper planning but I’m happy to say that the start is impressive at least going by what I have seen during our spot checks. It is very pleasing that the story is a good one; we don’t have challenges that could negatively affect the administration of examinations

“We appeal to invigilators that they must conduct their duties with diligence without compromising the integrity of the examinations.They must be patriotic and avoid any conducts that can take away the credibility of the exams. We are counting on them as a ministry that the administration of the exams is in their hands.”

Wirima also parried away fears that some candidates are disadvantaged because of the current health emergencies like cholera and the effects of Cyclone Freddy which disrupted learning in most parts of the southern region.

“We knew ahead of time of the challenges that had befallen the country. As a response, we had very serious remediation in schools that were affected to ensure that all students were on the same level. We ensured that no candidate is disadvantaged.

“We were aware of this situation and we prepared well. We put measures in place. The remediation was very serious and we also had lessons on radio and many other interventions,” she said.

Lexa Mvula, a supervisor at Dwangwa Cluster in Kasungu said the examinations have started well and called on the invigilators to ensure that the exercise proceeds to a fruitful end.

At least 276 052 candidates – 134 040 males and 132 012 female – are expected to sit for the examinations.