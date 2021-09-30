Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—The High Court in Blantyre has set Tuesday next week as the day Judge Dorothy DeGabriele will deliver her sentence to convicted businessman Thomson Mpinganjira.

Mpinganjira, who is currently on remand at Chichiri Prison, was convicted on September 10, 2021 for attempting to bribe five Constitutional Court judges who were hearing the 2019 election case.

He was charged with six counts under the Corrupt Practices Act.

Mpinganjira is reported to have offered the judges a parcel containing about K100 million.