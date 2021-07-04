LGBTI community open challenge to Chakwera

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s civil society organizations under the Banner of Bodily Autonomy and Integrity (BAI) are calling upon government to review sexual rights in an inclusive of Lesbian,Gay,Bisexual,Transgender Queer and intersexual (LGBTI) community.

BAI project coordinator Nyatuwe said this on Friday during a half day training saying the advocacy will highlights the pillars of sexual orientation, gender identity and universal heath coverage.

Phiri said various stakeholders are effective for the successful and realisation of positive project outputs and outcomes and eager to engage several individuals for the feedback.

Phiri said the project has experienced budget challenges and delayed rolling out of the activities.

She calls for serious intervention on the review of the curriculum as it is only shows that mindset of every child.

The one year project is projected for MK45 million with additional 400,000 rand totaling to MK77million.

The project is funded by AMREF and BAI