Sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court, former South African president Jacob Zuma is not expected to be arrested until at least 12 July. The Constitutional Court will now examine his appeal.

Jacob Zuma had argued that at 79 years old and in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, a stay in prison would be equivalent to a death sentence.

He made a brief appearance outside his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday to meet his supporters in a festive atmosphere.

“South African justice system is not fair. We need to show sympathy to comrade Jacob Zuma. We’re here to support him and enforce that he doesn’t go to prison. We’ll defend him.” Ngryngrai Ngwenya, Jacob Zuma supporter said.

Nduna Mpanza , Zulu warrior. “We are here to protect Mr Msholozi (Jacob Zuma, ed) because we trust Msholozi is always protecting our nation, the Zulu nation. We’re here to present as a Zulu Nation called Ibotho iKa Zulu. So Msholozi is a Zulu man, always protecting the Zulu nation”.

The situation is expected to remain calm for now as Jacob Zuma will not be arrested in the coming days. The Constitutional Court, which sentenced him to 15 months in prison, will consider his appeal on 12 July. The veterans of the former armed wing of the ANC who are guarding Zuma’s house can let their guard down

