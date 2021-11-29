By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve on Sunday, November, 28 2021,became the second team to reach the semifinals of A.G Dimba MK2.5 million Trophy following their narrow one nil win over Extreme FC.

Stanley Billiat scored for Bullets RSV on 34th minute through a spot kick after Extreme FC player committed a foul on Bullets player.Billiat easily converted it past Kakandez goalie for Extreme. First half Extreme started on a high note but Bullets took over the dominance in 15th minute. At half time Waliranji based side was still behind by a goal to nil.

Second half,both teams tried their efforts to find goals but their attackers were not so aggressive as they missed more chances.Stanley Billiat for Bullets lacked support upfront and so was Promise Kamwendo of Extreme FC. Billiat missed several chances.

While Kamwendo, on the other side, was kept hunting for the ball as his midfielders failed to feed him with good balls in the box hence he was a busy player in the field moving all over searching for the balls.

Center referee Chipiliro Phiri blew the whistle to end the match and Bullets sails through into the semifinals with a one nil victory.

After the game Enos Chatama, Bullets Reserve Coach,was happy for the win and acknowledged it was a difficult game despite controlling the first half.

He further said,he missed his key players who are out on national duties and some due to injuries.

Chatama also said they will prepare well for semifinals.

His Counterpart, Shadreck Masina,was very happy with the way his boys played,he added playing against the big team Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve somehow his boys were under pressure.

“Bullets defence was well disciplined today,We will continue building our team until we get promotion into the TNM Superleague”, Masina added.

Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve has joined Bright Stars from Mzuzu in the Semifinals of the Aubrey Dimba MK2.5 Million Trophy.

Panthers of area 50 will play against Kamuzu Barracks Reserve next weekend in another crucial quarterfinals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...