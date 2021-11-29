Nigerian born International gospel Singer Ada Ogochukwu Ehi

By Henry Sakala, Contributor

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Nigerian born International gospel Singer, songwriter, recording and performing artiste Ada Ogochukwu Ehi is for the first time set to step and perform in Malawi for a new year 2021-2022 crossover night of worship at the Glorious Light International Church (GLIC) on December 31, 2021 in Lilongwe.

Popularly known by the stage name ADA, has promised the best of her performance on the life changing night of worship.

She is seen in a video via social media calling the overseer of GLIC Bishop Dr. A.J. Simama as a true man of God hence calling for people to get ready for the wonderful night.

“I am very excited to perform in Malawi on of December 31 2021 to 2022 at Glorious Light International Church with man of God Bishop Dr. A.J. Simama, I call him with the name of Jesus and i trust him and his presence.

He is able to do exciding and abundant above all what we can imagine. Please come you all and the family for this memorable night of worship into a worthy leaving year 2022.” Say Ada

Confirming the development to the church members on Sunday, the church secretary Emerson Suya called for members to get prepared for the free night of worship where people will receive their miracles.

“Indeed it has pleased our father, Bishop Dr. Abraham Simama to invite the Nigerian born international gospel star by the name Ada Ehi for a crossover night of worship thus from this year 2021 to 2022 right here at the church.” Said Suya

It was upon announcement when ululation of Joy and excitement filled the space of the church and one member in a separate interview Jacob Chitoliro had this to say.

“We are ready for Ada. Personally I do listen to her beautiful songs frequently so with her coming, what an amazing year 2022 we expect from God,” he amused.

The free night of worship is expected to take place at GLIC’s headquarters in Mchesi Township from 7:30 PM to 5:30AM where Glorious Praise Team and women choir will share the stage with the star Ada.

Born on September 18 1987, the Nigerian award winning as most influential gospel artist, Ada started music when she was 10 years old as a backup singer for Child Star Tosin Jedege but came to limelight in 2009 with the songs and beautiful music videos to present.

One of Ada’s notable songs is “only you” which was released in 2009 where it achieved massive success and quickly become a favorite among lovers of gospel music.

The Star has so far 7 studio albums namely; undenied -2009, Lifted – 2013, So fly -2013, Future now -2017, Ada’s EP Volume 1 -2019, Born of God -2020 and Everything – 2021.

