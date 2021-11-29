Wimbe United

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Wimbe United good form in different tournaments continued on Sunday as they came from two goals down to win by four goals to two against Jenda FC at Dimba ground in Mchinji on Sunday, November 28, 2021 to reach the quarterfinals of the MK2.5 million Trophy.

This comes barely days after the team also showcased brilliant performance at Kasungu Stadium in Nyasa Capital Finance Regional Cup defeating Ngolowindo by three goals to two, a game in which they also came from behind twice.

Jenda scored through Mwiza Jere and Joseph Mbewe in 15th and 21st minute respectively while Wimbe United scored through Jawadu Ausi a penalty at 24th minute, Austine Mtalimanja, Justice Honde at 65th minute and Yamikani Master at 90th minute who also enjoyed the play the entire game.

Wimbe was a marvel to watch from the first whistle, exchanging beautiful passes but lacked killer punches upfront in the first half hence got punished by Jenda.

Second half Wimbe rectified their problems and continued with their brilliant play while for Jenda FC, they looked satisfied with a two nil lead hence complacency cropped up among the boys and Wimbe capitalized on that to score four goals.

Coach for Wimbe United, Jamu Binali, was happy for the win and the qualification into the quarterfinals, saying his boys played according to plan especially in the second half.

Gift Smart, Jenda FC Coach, was disappointed for the defeat,but acknowledged Wimbe United played a good game from the first whistle and the result was a true reflection of the game.

