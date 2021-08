The bus that carried Malawians from South Africa

Over 30 Malawian returnees from South Africa are stuck in Mozambique since Monday after their bus was impounded and driver held for alleged breach of traffic rules in that country.

A Malawian who was on the bus and has just arrived home has narrated the ordeal telling local media that they left Johannesburg on August 2, and the bus has been held by Mozambican police at a place called Chimoya.

She says most of the people on the bus, including a pregnant woman, have run-out of food.