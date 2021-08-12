Former Karonga United Chair Chipanga Banda motivates Bullets players with K10 000 each

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Former Karonga United chairperson, Alufeyo Chipanga Banda, has promised to give Nyasa Big Bullets players MK10, 000 each as a token of appreciation for reaching finals of the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup after edging out Azam FC in the semis.

Chipanga says the people’s team has put the country on the map; hence, the gesture.

Nyasa Big Bullets will take on Express FC of Uganda in the finals of the competition on Saturday at Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Tanzania.

To make it to the semi-finals, Bullets finished as Group A runners-up after a one-all draws against Young Africans (Tanzania) and Express FC (Uganda) and a 2-0 win over Atlabara of South Sudan.