Former Corporation (MBC) Director-General Aubrey Sumbuleta

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has agreed to pay an out-of-court settlement of K48.8 million to four women who were sexually assaulted by former director-general Aubrey Sumbuleta.

This follows negotiations the Women Lawyers Association (WLA) of Malawi entered into with the State broadcaster on behalf of the women to compensate them.

The lawyers included Bernadette Malunga, Ngcime Mweso, Chisomo Kaufulu, Gloria Mbendera, Chikondi Chijozi, and Hilda Soko.

Chijozi told Nation Online that the K48 857 246 which MBC will pay covers the women’s pain and suffering as well as financial loss.

MBC has also awarded the women costs at K2 million while two of the women that left the institution have been reinstated with effect from July 1, 2021.

The lawyers represented the women throughout the Human Rights Commission hearings up until the negotiation processes that led to the successful settlement.

Sumbuleta is alleged to have committed the indecent assault crime in 2010 while working as Deputy Director of Information and the same crime to two female employees while at MBC as DG.

He was arrested following Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) investigations into alleged reports of sexual harassment.

In the report released March this year, MHRC recommended compensation for the four victims who willingly testified before the enquiry and reportedly suffered injustice and that Sumbuleta should be prosecuted accordingly.

The report found that the female employees were assaulted on different occasions and places by the accused who denied all the charges.