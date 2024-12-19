CAMA’s John Kapito Warns Consumers About Festive Season Spending

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE (Maravipost): As Christmas approaches, the Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) is advising consumers to plan and budget carefully before making any purchases.

In a statement released on Wednesday, December 19, CAMA Executive Director John Kapito emphasized the importance of financial prudence during the festive season.

Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year to our esteemed readers

He noted that prices for basic goods and services have increased significantly, primarily due to foreign exchange fluctuations, which have drastically affected consumers’ purchasing power.

Kapito encouraged families to collectively plan their expenses, considering various options such as promotions and advertisements.

He also cautioned consumers against borrowing money from loan sharks and gambling, and recommended reducing unnecessary travel to safeguard their finances.

“Prioritize paying your rent, water bills, electricity bills, and school fees, and ensure you have enough food to last through the holiday festivities,” Kapito advised.

He concluded by warning consumers that prices for goods and services are likely to continue rising in the coming year.