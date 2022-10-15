Marine team

PHNOM PENH -(MaraviPost)-At least nine pupils died, others still missing in southern Cambodia after a boat capsized when they were crossing a river.

The district police official, Dim Samrith, confirmed the news on Friday, adding that the river was calm at the time of the accident.

The overcrowded boat with 15 passengers and crew was transporting students aged between 12 and 14 years who lived on an island in the river at the time of the accident.

The accident occurred as the boat was approaching the shore when it took on water in the bow. The students were reportedly instructed to move to seats in the middle or stern of the boat, however, as they walked back, the boat became unbalanced and turned over.

Al Jazeera report indicated that the students were coming from an English class across the river when the boat went down and the boat had no life vests at the time of the accident.

The river is about 500-600 metres (1,640 to 1,970 feet) wide at the site of the tragedy and informal boat operators make a living ferrying people between the riverbanks.

The country’s Prime Minister Hun Sen has shared his heartfelt condolences to the victim’s families in a Telegram message. He has also ordered rescuers to find all the missing individuals.

UNICEF in Cambodia has also expressed shock by the loss of children’s lives following the accident. The United Nations agency has also sent messages of condolences to the families of the victims and has asked members of the public to refrain from sharing images of the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Police chief Am Thou has disclosed that the boat’s operators had been hospitalized after the accident but would face legal action.

