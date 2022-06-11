ONTARIO-(MaraviPost)-Canadian singer, Justin Bieber, has revealed that he has suffered partial facial paralysis after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

The pop sensation announced the news in a live video on his official Instagram page on Friday following the cancellations of his most recent shows.

In the Instagram video, Bieber said the condition has fully paralysed the right side of his face and he’s currently unable to use it normally.

Justin Bieber unwell

“I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis. As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move.

“So, there’s full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see.” said Bieber in the Instagram video.

Prior to the announcement, the 28-year-old pop singer announced that he was pausing his Justice World Tour due to illness, just hours before his first slated concert in Toronto.

He has therefore requested his fans to bare with him while he’s taking some time to rest, relax and get back to 100 percent before he continues doing what I was born to do.

Meanwhile, Bieber has revealed that he has started doing facial exercises to help his recovery and he has petitioned his fans to keep him in prayers.

According to Mayoclinic, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is responsible for chickenpox and shingles (herpes zoster) in children and young adults. Even after an individual has recovered from chickenpox and shingles, the virus still remains in that person’s body, albeit in a dormant manner.

However, in some rare cases it has been seen that it suddenly becomes active, for no known reason, and inflames or irritates facial nerves, which are so narrow that the moment there is an inflammation, they swell up and are incapable of functioning or movement, causing facial paralysis.

