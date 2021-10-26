as SPC Chikhosi given seven days to respond

Helen Buluma under fire

By Iommie Chiwalo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Pressure is growing after revelations that National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) acting Chief Executive Officer Helen Buluma is blowing MK3.9 million monthly only on security.

This has forced Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to express concerns on the matter with the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), demanding contract and conditions of service from Secretary to President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi.

In a letter addressed to Chikhosi on his capacity as Chairperson for the Board for NOCMA, CDEDI, executive Director Sylvester Namiwa says his organisation is making the demand on behalf of Malawians.

“We are making the demand on behalf of taxpayers in Malawi, who have the right to know and get access to such information in line with the Access to Information Act of 2018.

Namiwa in a letter also highlighted that it does not need any emphasis that the Deputy CEO is a public officer, who is supposed to be accountable to the general public.

Chikhosi has since been given seven (7) days to make the requested information available, in line with the stated constitutional provision and Act, failing which CDEDI will not hesitate to commence legal proceedings against your office, should this request be ignored.

Namiwa fuether pointed out that the demand has been necessitated by the recent media reports, which indicated that Madam Buluma is currently spending MK3.9 million every month on her security which CDEDI believes is an outright abuse of public funds.

“It is against this background that the CDEDI, would like to be furnished with the requested information, in order to ascertain whether or not Madam Buluma’s actions are within the contractual agreement with her employer, the NOCMA,”

While confirming the bloated security some government officials privy to this publication say the security has been necessitated looking at the fact that Buluma is a state witness in a case involving senior government officials on fuel supply contract scam.

The OPC has since confirmed receipt of the letter from CDEDI.



CDEDI demands are the same as those of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) who are also of the common view that Buluma’s treatment is a gross abuse of public office.

Over the weekend The Nation Newspaper reported that through the bloated security, Buluma is draining MK3.9 million monthly to pay for five police officers and their three guns.

