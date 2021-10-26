MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-A 35- year- old primary school headteacher has hanged himself over family dispute at Phwamphwa area in Rumphi district.

Rumphi police station deputy Public Relations officer Tupeliwe Kabwilo has identified the deceased as Newton Mabaso of Kalimaninge Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chikulamayembe in Rumphi district.

Kabwilo told The Maravi Post that on October 23, 2021 Mabaso(now deceased) went to Katuli area where he officiated a football match.

“After the match, Mabaso had time to take some beer at a nearby drinking joint. Later, Mabaso and his wife hired a motorcycle and returned home.

“At home, his wife started preparing supper which raised borne of contention as the husband accused wife of late preparation of the said supper,” he says.

The police publicist added, “The delay aroused anger of hubby who ended up assaulting wife severely until she managed to escape and sought refugee alongside her children to a nearby deputy headmistress’s house.

“In the next morning, the wife accompanied by the deputy headmistress went home to resolve the matter. However, they did not find Mabaso at home which prompted them to start searching for him. Sadly, the body of Mabaso was found hanging in a nearby tree”.

“The matter was reported to Rumphi police who along with medical officers from Rumphi District hospital visited scene of incident. Postmortem confirmed that death was a result of strangulation,” says .

Meanwhile, police are appealing to community members to avoid taking their own lives whenever they face challenges, rather, they seek guidance from those in authority.

